Jeremy Renner shares a glimpse of a 'spa day' at the ICU, watch video

Actor Jeremy Renner is keeping his fans posted about his journey towards recovery. The actor met with a snowplough accident on New Year's Day in Reno Nevada while he was clearing snow off his driveway. The actor took to his social media on Thursday and shared a new video where he gave a glimpse of his 'spa day; in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The video features Jeremy on a hospital bed, getting a head message from his sister as his mother looks on. Sharing the video, the actor tweeted, “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to an amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much.”

Earlier, Renner had shared a selfie from the hospital bed and thanked fans for their wishes. The photo clearly showed Renner having bruises on his face. "Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he captioned the post.



His family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow ploughing accident. The actor is said to be critical but stable. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."



According to reports, Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Year together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbour's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."