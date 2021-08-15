Jennifer Lopez drops ex-Alex Rodriguez from Instagram, unfollows him

Amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is erasing all the proves of her lovey-dovey romance with ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.



Jlo removed all photos of her ex-fiancé Alex and officially unfollowed him on Instagram. The engaged couple called it quiet in April 2021 after two years of engagement and a total of four years together.



Calling off their two-year engagement, the 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old baseball player issued an official statement, reading: ''We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects''.



Eagle-eyed fans noticed singer Instagram on Saturday that A-Rod was completely out of her Instagram life. The snaps of the exes from President Joe Biden’s inauguration were out of the grid, however, photos and clips of the star alone during the event were untouched.



Lopez wiped out her ex after she made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday by sharing a photo of them kissing in a luxury yacht. Affleck was first spotted going into Lopez's home in April, in the midst of her split with Rodriguez. Since then, the couple is inseparable.



Lopez and Affleck both are newly single after she and Rodriguez announced their split after four years of dating on April 15 and at the beginning of the year, Affleck broke up with girlfriend Ana de Armas.



Meanwhile, the two, who met while filming 'Gigli' got engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, but have remained friendly. Lopez and Affleck's relationship was one of the most talked-about relationships in Hollywood. In her 2014 memoir, 'True Love', Lopez called her failed relationship with the 'Batman' star "her first real heartbreak" and talked about quickly moving on with Marc Anthony.



"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," she shared. "People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party."

