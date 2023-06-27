Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for the Twilight series: They turned me down

Did you know Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for a role in the popular Twilight series but was rejected? Lawrence recently appeared in an episode of The Rewatchables and revealed to host Bill Simmons her experience of auditioning for the 2008 film.



"I auditioned for Twilight," she said. "They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback, but my life would have been totally different."



Twilight may have not worked out for Lawrence, but the actress shot to fame the next year with The Hunger Games and even fetched an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2010 drama Winter's Bone. The two films helped her become an overnight star. Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise.



Lawrence seemingly has no hard feelings that Twilight did not work out for her. The actress believes her career would not have turned out that differently if she was cast in Twilight.



While she was part of four Hunger Games movies between 2012 and 2015, she also starred in several other projects to make sure she wasn't known exclusively for playing Katniss. She said that she would have done the same if she starred in Twilight.



"I have to churn out movies in between so that I'm not only known for this franchise," Lawrence told Simmons. "I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness and I would still be doing that if I was in Twilight."