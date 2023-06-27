Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for the Twilight series: They turned me down
Did you know Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for a role in the popular Twilight series but was rejected? Lawrence recently appeared in an episode of The Rewatchables and revealed to host Bill Simmons her experience of auditioning for the 2008 film.
"I auditioned for Twilight," she said. "They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback, but my life would have been totally different."
Twilight may have not worked out for Lawrence, but the actress shot to fame the next year with The Hunger Games and even fetched an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2010 drama Winter's Bone. The two films helped her become an overnight star. Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise.
Lawrence seemingly has no hard feelings that Twilight did not work out for her. The actress believes her career would not have turned out that differently if she was cast in Twilight.
While she was part of four Hunger Games movies between 2012 and 2015, she also starred in several other projects to make sure she wasn't known exclusively for playing Katniss. She said that she would have done the same if she starred in Twilight.
"I have to churn out movies in between so that I'm not only known for this franchise," Lawrence told Simmons. "I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness and I would still be doing that if I was in Twilight."
The mother of one later explained that she almost did not star in The Hunger Games because she saw the fandom that surrounded Twilight stars, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.
"That was just something I never had in mind," Lawrence said of that 'Twilight-level' fame. "I want to do Indies and I wanted to do good films, but I didn't want to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than what I had pictured for myself."
While Lawrence did not seem to mind missing out on Twilight, she was "devastated" to miss being cast in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. The role went to Mia Wasikowska instead.
"The one thing that really killed me, the only time I’ve ever been truly devastated by losing an audition — because most of the time you’re like, ‘Eh, wasn’t meant to be, move on, what can you do?' — was Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland," Lawrence told Howard Stern in 2018. "That one devastated me."
Lawrence's new movie, No Hard Feelings, is currently in theaters. The next installment in the Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, hits theaters later in November this year.
