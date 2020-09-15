Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunite for a virtual table read of 'Fast Times At Ridgemonth High'

The virtual table read of 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' may have been a star-studded on but all eyes were on the much-anticipated reunion of former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.



The two joined a host of other stars like Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend and Ray Liotta for a virtual charity even. The episode was scheduled to air on August 20 but has now been pushed to September 17.



This is the first time since January that Pitt and Aniston have been spotted together albeit on a virtual platform. The had briefly met at the backstage of Screen Actor's Guild Awards in January this year and pic of the two had gone viral instantly.



The couple who were married from 2000 to 2005, have rekindled their friendship post Brad Pitt's separation from Angelina Jolie. Pitt even went to Aniston's 50th birthday bash last year which raised hopes of millions of fans of a possible romance between the former couple. Pitt though is rumored to be dating model Nicole Poturalski with whom he has been spending time in France and Berlin.



The virtual charity event has been spearheaded by Sean Penn who featured in the film back in the 1980s. Proceeds from the show will go toward Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.