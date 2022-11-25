Jeffrey Dean Morgan broke both his feet while filming 'The Walking Dead' Season 11

11 seasons and 177 episodes later, AMC's zombie drama series 'The Walking Dead' concluded on November 20. The show had lost a lot of its popularity but the final season, and particularly the finale episode (titled "Rest in Peace") did see a bump in ratings. Jeffrey Dean Morgan debuted in the show's sixth season as the villainous leader of the Saviors who sees a redemption arc in the later seasons. He recently revealed that he broke both his feet while filming the final season.

While speaking to Insider, Morgan said, "I think I had, honestly, just shoes that weren't very good and just jumping, landing a few times. It started off as kind of nothing, a hairline fracture. And then it got worse. The bones in my heel aren't smooth anymore. I was gonna have surgery in between the series and the new show [Dead City]. And I had like three months and I went to Spain to do a commercial. And I had a... [hernia], that happened to me. So I had to have surgery on that, and I'm like, 'F**k it. My foot's gonna have to survive.'"