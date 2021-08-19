Jason Mamoa-Amber Heard's 'Aquaman 2' inspired by a horror film: director

In a recent interview, director of 'Aquaman' and its upcoming offering 'Aquaman 2', james Wan, has revealed that the second instalment from this popular franchise is inspired from an Italian sci-fi/horror film from the 60s.



"Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out [of] the boy," the director reportedly said.



Although the plot details of 'Aquaman 2' is yet to be revealed, Wan promises fans will be more 'accepting' of the narrative as he had already laid the foundation for what's to follow in his 2018 blockbuster film itself.



"The first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that's partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation," Wan was quoted as saying.



'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', popularly known as 'Aquaman 2', is slated to release on December 16 next year.