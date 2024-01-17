James Dolan accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking for Weinstein

James Dolan has been accused of sexual assault by a former masseuse. She claims that she was coerced into having sex with him and was also subsequently assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The woman named Kellye Croft alleged that James Dolan pressurised her into having sex after a session of massage. Even after she resisted his advances, James allegedly went ahead with sex.

The lawsuit also alleged that James Dolan arranged for her to meet with Harvey Weinstein. He then sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Beverly Hills in 2014. The suit accused Dolan of sex trafficking.

After the episode, the woman told Dolan about the incident with Harvey and that he was “sexually aggressive”, but Dolan told her that Harvey Weinstein was a “troubled person” who had “serious issues”.