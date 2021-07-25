Jackie Mason, Rabbi-turned-comedian, dead

Jackie Mason, a former Rabbi whose comedy was based on controversial issues, has died at 93.



On Saturday, at a Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, Mason’s lawyer friend informed an entertainment portal that the comedian had trouble breathing and passed away in his sleep.



Mason’s show, The World According to Me!, was a hit on Broadway in the late 1980s and he was given a special Tony Award for the same. The controversial comedian also received an Emmy and a Grammy nomination after the show was adapted as Jackie Mason on Broadway.



Mason also tried his acting and was seen in projects like ‘Caddyshack II’ (1988), ‘The Jerk’ (1979) and ‘History of the World: Part I’ (1981).



Hi most recent worked involved a series of video commentaries for Breitbart News in which he religiously roasted Hollywood.