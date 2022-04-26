It's coming back! Sony greenlights third installment of 'Venom'

Loved Venom’s latest outings? Well get ready for more as Sony Pictures has given a greenlight to a third installment of the Tom Hardy starrer.

The franchise will be back with a third film after a successful box office result seen by the previous two films – ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Venom’. The films released in 2021 and 2018. Also read: Alia Bhatt is the only Indian top 5 celebrity influencers on Instagram alongwith Zendaya, Will Smith

Meanwhile, Sony also announced plans for another ‘Ghostbusters’ installment. It will be a follow-up to 2021’s reboot ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. The announcements were made during the presentation at CinemaCon.

As for ‘Venom’ Tom Hardy stars as journalist Eddie Brock with his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom.