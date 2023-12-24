'It was a dream job that turned nightmare': Director Christopher Landon exits Scream 7

Christopher Landon has said goodbye to his dream project, Scream 7. Landon stepped back from director duties a month after actress Melissa Barrera was dropped from the forthcoming movie over her comment on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Barrera was fired because of her social media post, which was deemed antisemitic. Later, Christopher made it clear that he had nothing to do with Berrara's exit from the project. He wrote in a now-deleted post on X, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean dies a year after brother Aaron's death



Christopher Landon's statement on his exit.



On Saturday, the director formally announced his exit from the project. The Happy Death Day director wrote, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”



He continued, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored

to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023 ×

Landon came on board as a director earlier this year. He took the responsibility from the director-duo Radio Silence, who has helmed the Scream reboot 2022 and Scream 6.