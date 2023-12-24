'It was a dream job that turned nightmare': Director Christopher Landon exits Scream 7
Christopher Landon came on board as a director earlier this year. He took the responsibility from the director-duo Radio Silence, who has helmed the Scream 2022 reboot and Scream 6.
Christopher Landon has said goodbye to his dream project, Scream 7. Landon stepped back from director duties a month after actress Melissa Barrera was dropped from the forthcoming movie over her comment on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Barrera was fired because of her social media post, which was deemed antisemitic.
Later, Christopher made it clear that he had nothing to do with Berrara's exit from the project. He wrote in a now-deleted post on X, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”
Christopher Landon's statement on his exit.
On Saturday, the director formally announced his exit from the project. The Happy Death Day director wrote, “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”
He continued, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored
to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”
Landon came on board as a director earlier this year. He took the responsibility from the director-duo Radio Silence, who has helmed the Scream reboot 2022 and Scream 6.
Berrera's social media post and her exit.
Berrera, who played the role of Sam Carpenter in the movie, was fired from Scream 7 over social media posts on Israel and Palestine, in which she blamed Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing”
After being dropped from Scream 7, Berrera said in a statement, "Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia" and ''condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."
Responding to the backlash on Berrera's statement, Spyglass, the production group behind the project, said in a statement to Variety: ''Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.''
After Barrera, actress Jenna Ortega also exited the franchise due to her Wednesday S2. Ortega’s departure from the movie has nothing to do with Barrera’s exit.
Landon has directed projects like Happy Death Day, We Have a Ghost, Freaky, and Paranormal Activity:
The Marked Ones.
The 2022 Scream movie brought back original cast members Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette, along with newcomers Mason Gooding Jr. and Jasmine Savoy Brown.