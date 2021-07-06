'Is there an ungraceful way to age? No one has an option about aging,' says Julianne Moore

Oscar-wining actress Julianne Moore is of the opinion that the term 'aging gracefully' is 'totally sexist' and it applies to women. Moore was quoted as saying, "There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully'. Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."



Moore is moved by 75-year-old fellow Oscar winner Hellen Mirren's philosophy on age, "Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young." The 'Still Alice' actress went on to add that aging is a part of human condition and questioned as to why are we (as humans) always talking about growing old as if we have control over it.



She further added, "We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done... But we have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?"



On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is set to share screen space with another Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman for the movie 'Far From Heaven', which is being directed by Todd Haynes of 'Carol' and 'Dark Water' fame.