Is Quentin Tarantino done making movies? Director hints at retirement

Quentin Tarantino is talking about his retirement again!



One of Hollywood's most celebrated directors, Tarantino is always open about his intentions on when he is will be done making movies and will finally fold up his director's chair.



Recently, in an interview with the Pure Cinema podcast, the 58-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director got candid about his retiring plan and how he is avoiding the possibility of ending his career on a bad film, like all other best Hollywood director have done so far.



"Most directors have horrible last movies," Tarantino said.



"Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s." He said.



By mentioning 'Bonnie & Clyde' director Arthur Penn, Tarantino added, "I'm not a super huge fan of this director, but the fact that Arthur Penn's last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors' last, last films were. So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal."



“Most directors’ last films are f**king lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic," he added.



The Oscar winner has long expressed his intention to retire after releasing 10 films and his 2019 movie 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood' was his ninth film and earned rave reviews and scored 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards with two wins.