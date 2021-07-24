Is Michael B Jordan developing his own Black Superman movies? Here's what we know so far

After a lot of rumours, Michael B. Jordan is reportedly developing his own 'Black Superman movie', Jordan is working on the project with his production company Outlier Society to develop their own 'Black Superman' project for HBO Max.



As per multiple reports, it will be a limited series that would be based on the Val-Zod version of the character. Jordan's version is expected to follow the black character Calvin Ellis/Val Zod, who is from a different universe, rather than Clark Kent/Kal-El who is white.

Collider also reports that the 'Black Panther' actor and his production company's new project centres around the Val-Zod incarnation of the character, with the actor potentially slated to star in it and produce.



According to the DC Database, Val-Zod, like Kal-El (a.k.a. Superman, a.k.a. Clark Kent) is also a Kryptonian who survived the planet’s destruction and made it to Earth (technically the alternate-universe version known as Earth 2), who had been in hiding until being enlisted to battle a brainwashed Superman.

However, there is no official announcement on the matter.



The report states that Outlier Society, which Jordan founded in 2016, has reportedly hired a scriptwriter to work on the script.



The HBO Max project comes after Warner Bros is set to reboot the character on the big screen. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script that would cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent, with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot set to produce.



Jordan was previously linked to the Abrams project but denied his involvement saying, ''I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one.''