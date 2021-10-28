How sweet! Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to crew of  'John Wick: Chapter 4' with engraved custom messages

There's a reason why Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. The man not only is a favourite for his on-screen work but off-screen too manages to impress one and all with his behaviour.



Recently, as a token of thanks, Reeves gifted Rolex watches to the crew of his upcoming film 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. Reeves recently wrapped up the shoot of the film and decided to express his gratitude towards the crew by gifting them luxury watches.

Few stuntmen from the film took to their social media handles to post the photos of the Rolex watches and thank the 57-year-old star for his sweet gesture.



Interestingly, the watches were engraved with special custom messages for each of the stuntmen. The message included the name of the individuals and "thank you, Keanu, JW4, 2021."

Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen in the movie. The film will see Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild.



The fourth instalment in the Lionsgate franchise is helmed by Chad Stahelski Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.



'John Wick 4' is scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021, due to the pandemic.



Apart from 'John Wick: Chapter 4', Reeves will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. He recently completed shooting for the movie, which will be released later this year.'Matrix 4' also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll, and Neil Pattrick Harris.