Hollywood stars join as top donors to anti-Trump Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee, is best known for flooding the TV and internet with videos mocking or attacking US President Trump or his Republican allies.

Among the PACs top 10 donors are Dreamworks co-founder David Geffen, who has contributed $300,000 to The Lincoln Project, as well as fellow Dreamworks co-founder and Quibi CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, who has donated $100,000. The PACs biggest individual donor is businessman and oil heir Gordon Getty, who contributed $1 million.

The Lincoln Project has now also become a favorite of some Hollywood’s A-listers as donors. Jennifer Aniston donated $5,000, Felicity Huffman donated $9,300, Ken Jeong donated $3,000 and Jason Bateman donated $6,000.

Also, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron and MGM chairman Michael De Luca have each donated $5,000, and Jumanji and Bad Teacher director Jake Kasdan have also donated $5,000.

