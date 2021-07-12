Here's why Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man didn't have a cameo in 'Black Widow'

Marvel recently released 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead is shattering pandemic box office records, earned millions in the first weekend is the good hint for the studio for taking up more female superhero stand-alone films.



As the film chronologically taking place between 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' and 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War,' which led everyone to guess about the movie might have a big cameo of any Marvel hero, and fans started speculating that Robert Downey Jr. would reprise his role as Iron Man in 'Black Widow', however it didn't happen actually.



In an interview with Games Radar and Total Film, the movie director Cate Shortland address the long-rumoured cameo and revealed the reason why it didn’t make it into the film.

Cate confirmed to the outlet that they were discussing potential cameos by other MCU superheroes and she also talked about it with the Marvel team and producer Kevin Feige, but they ultimately decided against it.



"Initially, there were discussions about everything, about all of the different characters," she tells. "What we decided was, and I think Kevin was really great, he said, ''She doesn't need the boys.''



''We didn't want it to feel like she needs the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does."

Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel's superhero adventure 'Black Widow' captured a massive $80 million in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic.