Harvey Weinstein accusers drop sex trafficking lawsuit

In a massive relief for Harvey Weinstein, three women namely Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Thomas and Melissa Thompson have dismissed their claims against him.

These women had led the front of accusing the former Hollywood movie mogul of sexual misconduct. This change comes in the wake of a settlement plan that was approved in January by a Delaware judge overseeing the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company.

Their complaint was aimed not only at Harvey Weinstein but also board members of his former company as well as Miramax. At the time, US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected 17 of 18 claims — all but a sex trafficking count against Weinstein, later convicted of sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The Weinstein Co. henceforth worked with stakeholders on a settlement that included establishment of a $17 million sexual misconduct claims fund for victims. Under the settlement plan, a sexual misconduct claims examiner reviews each claim that's filed, along with the documents and statements offered in support of it, and assigns a "point award." Those points will be used to determine how much money each woman receives. Accusers get the choice of releasing or not claims against Harvey Weinstein, but those who don't will only receive 25 percent of their allotment from the victims fund.

Other accusers, meanwhile, have objected to the settlement and are now pursuing an appeal.