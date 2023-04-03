Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Look who's coming to Cannes, this year! After 15 years, Indiana Jones will return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Lucas film’s Indiana jones and the dial of destiny, directed by James Mangold, on Thursday, May 18. The highly anticipated final installment of the beloved franchise will open in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”



Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).



Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.