Halle Berry joins Mark Wahlberg in 'Our Man From Jersey'

Hollywood actress Halle Berry has joined Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix action-thriller ‘Our Man From Jersey’.

From what is being told, the project is a "blue-collar James Bond". It was written by David Guggenheim of the fame ‘Safe House’, ‘Designated Survivor’.

The project is yet to finalise a director. Actor Mark Wahlberg will, however, also be attached as a producer with Stephen Levinson.

