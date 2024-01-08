Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy jokes about lack of seating on Oppenheimer set

Sunday was a big night for Christopher Nolan and his Oppenheimer team as the film won top honours at the Golden Globes 2024. The film's leading man Cillian Murphy won his first Golden Globe award for his spectacular performance in J Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan's film. Murphy took to the stage and talked about his experience of working with Nolan as he accepted his Best Actor (Drama) award. Cillian Murphy's acceptance speech

As Murphy's name was announced, his wife planted a kiss on his nose and quickly tried to wipe it off as he made his way to the stage. Murphy got on stage and asked "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it," and proceeded with his acceptance speech. Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer wins top honours; see full list of winners



“I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors,” Murphy quipped with a laugh, “that I was in the hands of a visionary director and master.”



Nolan, who accepted the Golden Globe for best director earlier in the ceremony, has directed Murphy in such previous films as the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.



Murphy continued by calling out a number of his co-stars in the biographical film about J Robert Oppenheimer, credited as the father of the atomic bomb. “We had the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie,” the actor said. “It was magic and some of them are here today: Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie."

You're a #GoldenGlobes winner! Congrats on winning Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for your role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Uk9elJsRO1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024 ×

Murphy prevailed over fellow nominees Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) and Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers).