'Godzilla vs. Kong' Hindi dubbed full movie leaked online on release date

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ released in theatres today on March 24 and it was hit by hackers as they leaked the full movie for download online.

The film is a finale to the much popular installment to the MonsterVerse created by Legendary Entertainment. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film while receiving positive reviews has come under attack by hackers. It is now made available for viewing on various piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Also, the movie is available in full HD quality, much to the disappointment of makers who are already reeling under losses because of the theatres being shut worldwide owing to the pandemic restrictions.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ has released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India. It will release in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Cineworld's US theatres to lift curtains in time for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'