'Forrest Gump' Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will de-age for their next film together

'Forrest Gump' stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will travel back in time for their new project together. Hanks, 66 and Wright, 56, will be de-aged as they reunite for a film that incidentally will be directed by 'Forrest Gump's director Robert Zemecki. The project will also feature Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and is said to be an adaptation of Richard McGuire's comic set in one room over a number of years. The movie is set to come out in 2024.

The production company that is backing the film has roped in Metaphysic, an AI company which is known for its @DeepTomCruise accounts on social media, especially TikTok where it has amassed a following of 5 million users. The company also gained popularity on America's Got Talent for its deep fakes.



According to reports, new tool called Metaphysic Live will be used to de-age the stars without any aid of VFX.

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story," Zemeckis said in a statement issued to the media. "With Here, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic's AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!"