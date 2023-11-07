Former child star Evan Ellingson, known for CSI: Miami, passes away at 35

Evan Ellingson, a former child star who gained recognition for his roles in CSI: Miami and My Sister's Keeper, has tragically passed away at the age of 35. Authorities confirmed his death after he was found in the bedroom of a home in Fontana on a Sunday. The exact cause of death is not known at the moment.

Ellingson began his career in the entertainment industry at a young age. His first notable appearance was in 2001 when he graced the television screens on the soap opera General Hospital. This marked the beginning of a promising career that would see him rise to fame.

His journey in television continued as he secured a recurring role on the Fox sitcom Titus from 2001 to 2002. However, it was his portrayal of Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso's Horatio Cane, in the popular crime drama series CSI: Miami that cemented his status. Evan appeared in 18 episodes of the show from 2007 to 2010.

Ellingson wasn't confined to television, as he also made notable contributions to the world of cinema. In 2006, he appeared in Clint Eastwood's Letters from Iwo Jima, a war film that received critical acclaim. His role in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper, in which he starred alongside Cameron Diaz.