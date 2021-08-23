'Eternals' star Barry Keoghan hospitalised after reported assault

Barry Keoghan, star of 'Dunkirk', and the upcoming Marvel's 'Eternals', was hospitalized following an assault.



Barry is receiving treatment in hospital after being the victim of an assault in Galway, Ireland and has suffered serious injuries to his face.

As per the reports, Local police say no arrests have been made, and Barry has not filed a complaint.

Before the incident, he was spotted in the evening at a local pub and had taken photos with a hairdresser. According to the report, Keoghan is also part of a current "welcome back to the pubs" television advertising campaign for Guinness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is all set to play Druig, one of the Eternals who have the ability to manipulate the minds of others and curruntly, he is playing Scavenger in The Green Knight starring Dev Patel. The Irish actor has worked with acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Yorgos Lanthimos (the Killing of a Sacred Deer) and others