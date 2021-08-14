Emma Stone to return as Cruella, officially signs in for Disney sequel

Emma Stone is all set to reprise her role as Cruella.



After long speculations, Stone has officially signed on to star in a 'Cruella' sequel for Disney. The 'La La Land' star's agent Patrick Whitesell had this to say about the agency’s client Stone and her new deal.



“While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside. This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”



News of the sequel first broke in June, few days after the live-action prequel to the Disney animated classic '101 Dalmations' opened in theatres. At the time, the movie director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were both expected to return for the new movie.

The much-talked-about movie tells the story of Cruella De Vil, the antagonist of the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians'. The movie is set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution and follows young grifter Estella (Stone), an ambitious, unfettered, and arguably unhinged designer determined to make a name for herself in the ruthless fashion business.



The events and revelation during the course of the film will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.



Cruella, due to the pandemic, was released in theatres and on Disney+ streaming service with Premier Access, earning more than $222 million in worldwide ticket sales.



The news comes after a turmoil caused by Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over her new movie 'Black Widow'