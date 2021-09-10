Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s 'Jungle Cruise' to release in India on this date

After earning big numbers in the overseas market, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer 'Jungle Cruise' is finally releasing in India.



The adventour movie is all set to release in Indian theatres on 24 September in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disney's working on Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt 'Jungle Cruise' sequel, Entertainment News | wionews.com



Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The film, which is based on a theme park by the same name, had a hybrid release on July 30 in American theatres as well as on Disney + with an extra price.

The official synopsis reads: Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin to star in Marc Turtletaub directed ‘Jules’



After its raging success in the US, Disney has already started working on its sequel.



As per reports, both Johnson and Blunt will be reprising their respective roles for the second instalment. While The Rock played the role of Captain Frank Wolff, Emily Blunt was seen as explorer Dr Lily Houghton.