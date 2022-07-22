'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' trailer: Chris Pine leads a band of misfits in this fantasy film

A trailer for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' is here. The film serves as a reboot of the film franchise. Taking its source material from the iconic tabletop fantasy role playing game called ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, which inspired numerous novels, video games, TV shows and of course movies. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for the hit comedy film ‘Game Night’, the film features a team of thieves with each representing a different class of character the players can choose in the games: Bard, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorcerer, and Druid.

Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’) leads the cast as the Bard. The story has he and his team unleashing a great evil, unintentionally, that they are trying to contain. If you fell in love with ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ due to fantasy elements like immersive worlds you could lose yourself into, magical creatures like dragons and weird hybrids (Owlbear), 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' looks to be exactly up your alley.

The trailer promises everything a ‘D&D’ fan would want from a movie set in this world. There is loads of humour, the story feels like a typical round of the game, the action looks well-choreographed, and the quality of CGI also looks good. But even if you are not a fan or haven’t even heard of the franchise at all, 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' should still entertain the hell out of you.

Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant also star. Grant is playing the role of Rogue, who is presumably the bad guy.