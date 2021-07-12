Did you know Chris Hemsworth has a secret cameo in 'Loki'

Chris Hemsworth made a special appearance in Marvel recently released series 'Loki' starring Tom Hiddleston, but very few of us have noticed it.



Not confusing you much, actually, Chris's voice made a short cameo on the hit show. Recently, the director of the series Kate Herron revealed a small secret. Whoever has seen the series, must have noticed a frog in 'Loki' episode 5, trying to jump out of the glass jar.

By telling the secret, he said, “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way,” Herron told For All Nerds. “We recorded him for that. His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”



Before this, head writer Michael Waldron also opened up about Easter Eggs hidden on the show, that fans have spotted and have yet to spot.



“There were a few I wrote in there. I think that I was probably more focused on, ‘Alright, how the hell do we make Alioth make sense?” he told EW. “It was kind of a team effort getting that stuff in there. Like the Thanos-copter, that was the production team. They did an amazing job really making the episode a treat for fans in that way.”



The series is a hit, according to the US-based streaming rankings, Nielsen has made ‘Loki’, Marvel’s biggest series premiere on Disney+ yet. The Disney+ series on Marvel hero raked up some 731 million minutes of viewing time. Loki has thus had a higher premiere than ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'WandaVision'.