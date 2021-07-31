Dev Patel opens up about being called ‘the ugliest’: It was brutal

Hollywood actor Dev Patel, who is gearing up for his big release ‘The Green Knight’, may have awards and global recognition now but there was a time—especially at the beginning of his career in 2007-8—when he was grappling with looks-related insecurities.



Talking about his debut project ‘Skins’—where he played the character Anwar—the BAFTA-winning actor told a global newspaper that constant talks and listicles on his ‘ugly’ looks had taken a toll on him and that it was all too ‘brutal’.



“There were all these lists of who's the favorite character on the show or who was the best-looking character, and I was always the ugliest, the least attractive. No one liked Anwar. It really took a toll on me personally… That kind of speaks to my natural low self-esteem,” he was quoted as saying.



As far as his character in ‘The Green Knight’ goes, Patel has drawn inspiration from his own life to essay the role of Sir Gawain. “Whether you're an Instagram model or a YouTuber, there's this thirst to be recognized, to have your legend spoken about, to get the likes," he said. "And for me as a young actor in Hollywood, you're dealing with issues of masculinity, ego, success and fame. That's the same quest this young man goes on to be a known knight. All of that, I related to,” the ‘Lion’ actor reportedly said.

