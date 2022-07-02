Denzel Washington among honorees set to receive US Presidential Medal of Freedom

Hollywood star Denzel Washington can now add another achievement to his list of accolades as he is set to receive the US Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to Variety, US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the 17 recipients of the honour, which is presented annually in a ceremony at the White House every July. The medal recognises public figures who have made notable contributions to American society, culture, politics, or world peace.

Among the honorees, Washington is the only actor or entertainment figure recognised this year. However, sports figures Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, among others, will also be presented with the Medal of Freedom on July 7.

Washington is one of his generation's most celebrated actors, directors, and producers. Over the course of his career, he has won two Oscars for the films 'Glory’ and ‘Malcolm X', in addition to receiving eight other nominations, including this year for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

Also Read: Oscars 2022: Denzel Washington consoled Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock on stage

Other honours he has received include a Tony Award for his work in the 2010 revival of ‘Fences’ and a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award (an honorary Golden Globe Award) in 2016 for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. In 2020, Washington was named the greatest actor of the 21st century by The New York Times, as per Variety.