Demi Lovato opens up about their journey of coming out as non-binary

Demi Lovato is talking about their journey of coming out.



The 28-year-old singer recently chatted about coming out as non-binary after years of living their life “for other people.”

In a conversation with Jane Fonda for Fire Drill Fridays Livestream, the singer said, ''After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the centre of everything."



Further, they added, "When I realized that, I thought, 'What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?' And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], 'You are a female, this is what you're supposed to like, this is what you're supposed to do, don't dream bigger and don't speak louder. That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that''



During the conversation, Lovato also opened up how artists can help to heal the political divide. “I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others,” Lovato said. “If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is that unity.”



“Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous," they added.



The singer first came out as non-binary on the first episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato and changed pronouns from she/her to they/them.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said.



"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."