'Death On The Nile' trailer: Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer are all murder suspects in this whodunnit

The first trailer of Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on The Nile' was unveiled on Tuesday evening. The highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast which includes Gal Gadit, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, among others in key roles.

The trailer has Gadot and Hammer playing newlyweds, celebrating their union on a luxury cruise on the Nile with their friends. And while everything looks perfect, there is danger lurking at every corner which is why iconic detective Hercule Poirot is called in. Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.



Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.





Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, 'Death on the Nile' is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.



'Death on the Nile,' which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit 'Murder on the Orient Express,' is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Kevin J Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.



The trailer gives a brief glimpse of the entire cast. Ali Fazal appears in a few still in the trailer but without any dialogues.



Filmed with 65mm Panavision cameras in late 2019, 'Death on the Nile' transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that served as inspiration for Christie’s glamorous, high society thriller.



With audiences returning to theatres, Disney has committed to an exclusive theatrical release for 'Death on the Nile.'

20th Century Studios production president Steve Asbell says, “Ken’s sweeping, elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We’re so proud of this film, our brilliant cast, and the stellar work that went into bringing 'Death on the Nile' to screen. We know that audiences can’t wait to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure, and we’re thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful storytelling vision to the newest film in this celebrated franchise."



The film will hit Indian theatres on February 2022.