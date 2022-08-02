Colin Farrell wishes to return in 'The Batman' sequel

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell, in a recent interview told that he hopes HBO max begins the filming of his spinoff series of `The Batman` in 2023. According to Variety, after being asked whether Farrell would play Penguin again in `The Batman 2` or not? He stated, "Oh my god, you kidding me?! It`s so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I`ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean... it was a joy.

"Farrell portrayed the role of Penguin in the Robert Pattinson starrer `The Batman` and gathered positive feedback from the netizens for his performance in the film.

Also Read: 'The Batman' review: Robert Pattinson becomes the Dark Knight with ease

Hollywood actor Colin Farrell, in a recent interview told that he hopes HBO max begins the filming of his spinoff series of `The Batman` in 2023.According to Variety, after being asked whether Farrell would play Penguin again in `The Batman 2` or not? He stated, "Oh my god, you kidding me?! It`s so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I`ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean... it was a joy.

"Farrell portrayed the role of Penguin in the Robert Pattinson starrer `The Batman` and gathered positive feedback from the netizens for his performance in the film.