Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn blueprint for 'Inception' goes viral

A picture of award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan`s hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller `Inception`, which was released in 2010, has taken over the internet.



The user named Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor, shared the post on Twitter, which shows the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film.

Shapiro captioned the post: "A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan`s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception."

`Inception` stars DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person`s idea into a target`s subconscious.

The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

