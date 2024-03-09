Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson reportedly got engaged years ago

The engagement rumours about Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are all over the news headlines. The couple, who have been dating for a few years now, have always kept their romance out of the media glare. However, a report recently claimed that the Coldplay frontman and the Madame Web actress are already engaged.



There has been no official confirmation of this. However, another source has revealed that the couple has been engaged for over a year.



A close source told People that Martin and Dakota "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."



Earlier, in a report in The Mirror, it was revealed that the couple, who prefers to keep their romance low-key, is now opening up about their engagement with their close people.



The insider also revealed that the couple is in no rush to get married. "They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official."



Time and again, Dakota and Martin's engagement rumours have garnered headlines. The engagement rumours started circulating in 2020 after she was seen wearing an emerald ring. Last year, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen wearing the giant ring again during her 34th birthday in October, which led to more speculations.



Chris was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The couple shares two children: daughter Apple and son Moses. If reports are to be believed, Paltrow has given her blessings to her ex and her girlfriend.



Gwyneth and Dakota are on good terms, and the proof came out last year when Gwyneth shared a picture with Dakota. In the snap, they can both be seen holding hands.



Speaking to Bustle magazine, Dakota reacted to the internet's reaction to her relationship with Martin's ex: "I'm glad there was that positive reaction.



"That's great. [Laughs.] I'm glad there was that positive reaction. I grew up in a family that was so big, and I

just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water,’” she said. Chris and Dakota have been dating since 2017.