Casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man was the biggest risk, says Marvel chief Kevin Feige

Robert Downey Jr has come a long way in his acting career with multiple ups and downs, Downey rose to worldwide fame with his Iron Man aka Tony Stark role.



Touted as the leading man of MCU and, it is slightly difficult to imagine the Marvel Cinematic universe without Robert's Iron Man.



The actor, who has played Marvel superhero Iron Man for 10 years is now done playing Tony Stark and now, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has revealed the biggest risk he took while casting Robert in the role.



While chatting with Cinemablend, Feige stated, “I was lucky enough to be involved in early 'Spider-Man' films and 'X-Men' films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk — which seems outrageous to say now — was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that.”



Feige words look strange when Downey Jr is no doubt one of the greatest and most loved actors on the planet. Although, the actor's stint as Tony Stark/Iron Man ended with the last 'Avengers' film in 2019 as his character died.



Meanwhile, recently, a publication The Sunday Times tweeted an opinion that stated, “Iron Man could be played by almost anyone.” and Robert's fans freak out. Read more here.