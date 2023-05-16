Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers' strike

Hollywood's screenwriters' strike was a major talking point on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival as the jury spoke in support of the writers. Ruben Ostlund, head of this year's Cannes festival jury, said Tuesday he supports the screenwriters' strike. "I think it's great that people have a strong collegial feeling so you can go out and have a strike," said the two-time Palme d'Or winner.



Taking such action was "how you can change the conditions of your profession. I am definitely, yeah... go!"



The writer's strike in Hollywood began on May 3 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and major US studios and streaming services failed.



Ostlund was not the only jury member to speak in support. US actor and director Paul Dano, one of the eight members on Ostlund's jury and married to actress and screenwriter Zoe Kazan, also voiced his support.



"My wife is currently picketing with our six-month-old strapped to her chest and I will go be there with her on the picket line when I get home from here" said Dano who was recently seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

The thousands of picketing writers in Hollywood say they are striking for better compensation in a field that has been disrupted by streaming.



As for the mood Ostlund hopes to foster among his jury as they deliberate the 21 films in competition, he stressed there would be no rules and no holding back.



"When it comes to running the jury, you try to create a certain type of atmosphere where people don't try to be smart all the time," he said.



"People shouldn't be scared of saying what their gut feeling is if you have a jury atmosphere where everyone is trying to be... intellectual, smarter than the other... you are missing out on something." The Cannes Film Festival will run until May 27.