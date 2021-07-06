Cannes Film Festival 2021: First-look of 'Borrego' featuring Lucy Hale out

As Cannes Film Festival 2021 kicked off today after a break of one year, first look of the film ‘Borrego’ premiered featuring actress and singer Lucy Hale.

Best known for her multi-award winning breakout role in ‘Pretty Little Liars’, Lucy Hale can be seen riding a motorbike in the first-look-image from ‘Borrego’.

‘Borrego’ is written and directed by Jesse Harris and it follows a young botanist (Lucy Hale) seeking isolation and redemption who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. However, she ends up fighting for her survival after being kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Leynar Gómez) when his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The nearby small town’s Sheriff (Nicholas Gonzalez), his daughter (Olivia Trujillo) and drug receiver (Jorge A. Jimenez) all become intertwined in the odyssey.

The film has Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Greg Lauritano, Nancy Cartwright, Monica Gil-Rodriguez and Harris on production. Lucy Hale serves as executive producer.