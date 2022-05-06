BTS to come up with anthology album 'Proof', shares logo trailer

The wait is finally over!



BTS members have revealed the details of their new album, titled `Proof`.On Wednesday, the K-pop band shared a "logo trailer" for the album, revealing that the album will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far, The Hollywood Reporter reported.



The clip took fans through all BTS albums right from their debut, including 'O!RUL8,2?' and 'Skool Luv Affair', 'Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7', their most recent set, 2020`s `Be`. and more.

BTS` label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement."The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read.



According to the label, the anthology album `Proof` reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS."`Proof` is set to be released on June 10.