Bruce Willis' daughter shares update on his frontotemporal dementia

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, has shared update about her father's ongoing struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The family had announced in 2022 that Willis would be stepping away from his illustrious acting career due to aphasia, a condition affecting his language abilities. This year, the family disclosed that Willis' health had further deteriorated, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tallulah provided a glimpse into her father's current state, talking about the unchanging love that defines their relationship. "He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she shared with host Drew Barrymore.

The family's decision to openly discuss Willis' health challenges serves a dual purpose, as Tallulah explained during the interview. "On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD. If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us," she expressed.