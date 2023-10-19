Bruce Springsteen to get building named after him at New Jersey’s university

Bruce Springsteen will soon be getting a building at a university after him. It was recently announced that a New Jersey university called Monmouth University in West Long Branch near his longtime home in the US city is dedicating a building in the premises after him. This

As it was announced, Bruce addressed the audience and said, “Having a building with your name on it is a tricky thing,” and added, “Because I’m still alive.”

Springsteen joked that with the building comes great responsibility, because “I am subject to any kind of behaviour.”

In his speech, he elaborated, “I mean, I could get arrested for… tequilas in a public park. That’s something that could happen,” referencing to the 2021 incident where he was charged with DWI on his motorcycle after taking a shot of tequila offered by a fan.

He concluded, “All I can say is I will try to do my best for the rest of my life not to embarrass a building.”

At Monmouth University, this will be a new 30,000 square foot building, designed by the acclaimed New York-based architectural firm Cookfox. The building isn’t very far from where Bruce Springsteen wrote his landmark song, Born to Run, nearly 50 years ago.

