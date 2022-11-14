Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Kate Hudson, LeBron attend Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

All roads led to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash in Beverly Hills as a bevvy of stars partied together and rang in DiCaprio's 48th birthday on Friday night.



From musicians to actors to sports stars- all came together to celebrate DiCaprio's special day.

Reports suggest that while many celebrities attended the bash with their personal chauffeurs, they were mandated to hand over phones once inside.



So who all were spotted? Mick Jagger, Robert Pattinson attended the bash along with Bradley Cooper who drove in with actress Kate Hudson. Cooper has recently sparked reunion rumours with ex Irina Shayk. Hudson is engaged Danny Fujikawa.





NBA star LeBron James showed up for DiCaprio's bash with his wife, Savannah, as well as his sports agent Rich Paul. Paul is currently dating Adele, the singer though was not pictured arriving or exiting the party.





DiCaprio longtime friend, Tobey Maguire, was pictured at the party with a mystery woman. His ex-wife Jennifer Meyer too attended the bash.





Speaking of mystery women, Jamie Foxx was seen speeding out of the party venue in the wee hours with an unidentified female friend seated next to him. She chose to hide her face from the paps as Foxx whizzed past.



It is not clear if DiCaprio's rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid attended the bash. The supermodel was not pictured at the bash. Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Casey Cowan, and Rami Malek and his wife Lucy Boynton also attended the do.