Brad Pitt has moved in with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon: Reports

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken their relationship to the next level. Multiple reports state that the couple have moved in together. Multiple sources confirm that the Oscar winner, 60, and his jewelry executive girlfriend, 34, are living together. Ines has reportedly moved in Brad's home.



"It's pretty recent," says source close to Ines, who notes that she hasn't given up her own place completely. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."



Brad Pitt- Ine de Ramon relationship



The couple were first spotted together in November 2022, and sources said at the time that they had already been dating for "a few months." Ines was also present at Brad's 60th birthday celebration in December 2023.



The couple are yet to make it official on the red carpet. However, they did step out together on Thursday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Brad honored his friend Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award.



Brad and Ines were clicked sitting next to one another in the audience at the event, directly behind Cooper and his Maestro costar Carey Mulligan.



Brad donned a dark-brown suit for the evening at the Arlington Theater, while his girlfriend looked glam in a high-necked teal halter dress. One photo showed Brad leaning in to a smiling Ines, appearing to whisper something in her ear.



When Pitt presented the award, he poked fun at Cooper and joked that he was just there for the free trip to Santa Barbara.



In March of last year, Pitt found a buyer for the sprawling estate he had owned for nearly 30 years, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz.



Brad had originally bought a mansion from Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million. In subsequent years, Brad purchased multiple lots adjacent to the original home and filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.



According to the source, the Babylon star decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he was "looking for something smaller" in Los Angeles. It was the same home where Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children. The couple split in 2016.

De Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.