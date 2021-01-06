Bond girl Tanya Roberts passes away a day after she was falsely declared dead

A day after she was incorrectly declared dead, former Bond girl Tanya Roberts died due to a urinary tract infection on Monday. She was 65.



Roberts was best known for playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film 'A View To A Kill' and Midge Pinciotti on 'That `70s Show'.



A day earlier she was prematurely declared dead on Sunday night. The reports were retracted later.



On Tuesday, Roberts` publicist, Mike Pingel, confirmed that the actress died on Monday due to a urinary tract infection that spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and bloodstream.



Previously, Pingel mistakenly told many publications that Roberts had died on Sunday after her partner, Lance O`Brien, visited her in the hospital and assumed that she had died.



Later, it was reported that she was still in the hospital in a critical condition.



Roberts was out walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she collapsed and was hospitalised. She was put on ventilator support and was in a critical state throughout.

Apart from her Bond outing, Roberts also featured in 'Forced Entry', 'Racquet', 'The Beastmaster' and 'Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle'.

On the small screen, she played an Angel in the popular series 'Charlie`s Angels'. Her last notable TV show was in 'Barbershop: The Series' in 2005.