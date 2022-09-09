'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' actor explains how sexism doesn't exist in Wakanda

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the next big screen release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman was meant to reprise the role of T'Challa and the script was written with him in consideration. But the movie had to be rewritten after his tragic death due to colon cancer. Apart from Boseman, the Ryan Coogler film brings back much of the cast. There are also new joiners. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The movie continues the story of the Wakandan nation that opened its borders to the world.

Wakanda is a utopian country that acquired the highly advanced technology derived from a metal called Vibranium that arrived with a meteor thousands of years ago. Until the events of 2018's 'Black Panther', Wakanda was hidden from the world through an invisible shield and appeared like a primitive country to others.

But not just technology, Wakanda is more advanced than any other country in the sense that it is more progressive. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays the role of Nakia in the franchise, said while speaking to the New York Times, "The undervaluing of women because of their gender doesn’t exist in Wakanda. We saw that in the first film, which is why it resonated. This new film continues with the conceit that this is a world where those things don’t exist. But the question we’re tackling is not their womanhood. It’s their beliefs, passions, loves, and arguments, and it creates a robust drama. Hopefully, the world as we know it watches and is empowered by it, despite itself."

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.

