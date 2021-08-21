Birds of Prey spin-off: Misha Green, Jurnee Smollett join the project

Misha Green and Jurnee Smollett are reuniting after 'Lovecraft Country' for a DC movie project featuring heroine Black Canary, a news site has confirmed.



The project is a spinoff from Warner Bros.’s 2020 DC movie 'Birds of Prey' that had featured characters like Harley Quinn, the Huntress and Cassandra Cain, in crucial roles. Also part of the cast of heroes was Canary, played by Smollett.



Green will pen the script for this film, while Smollett due to reprise her role.



Canary is one of DC’s long-standing characters and was created in the late 1940s. She has mostly been associated with Green Arrow and is known for her canary cry.



Canary is the latest to join an ever-growing herd of HBO Max movies centered around DC characters such as Batgirl and Blue Beetle, as well as a series focused on a Black Superman.