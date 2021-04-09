'Big' was initially Robert De Niro's film before it went to Tom Hanks

If you’re a fan of Tom Hanks, you’d know how important ‘Big’ is the actor’s career. But what if we told you that he wasn’t the first choice for the film? Yes, you read that right!

Actress Elizabeth Perkins who played Josh’s (Tom Hanks) love interest in the film recently appeared in Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed that it was Robert De Niro who was originally cast in the role.

She said, “Robert De Niro was actually cast in the role of Josh in the movie Big. It fell apart because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they went to Tom Hanks. It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro.”

“He was more moody. It was more of a — a little more of a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering around the streets of New York,” Perkins said. “What Tom Hanks brought to it was so much lighter.”

Elizabeth Perkins revealed she had actually auditioned with Robert De Niro for her role in the film.