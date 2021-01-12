Ben Affleck to direct 'Keeper of The Lost Cities' for Disney?

Ben Affleck is set to enter the Disney world and this time as a director. Affleck is going to direct the upcoming adaptation of the bestselling book series 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' for Disney. The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street reported Deadline.



According to Deadline, he is currently working on the script with scribe Kate Gritmon. Written by Shannon Messenger, the 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' series centers on a 12-year-old telepathic girl named Sophie, who is searching for answers about her secret abilities, learning that she’s not actually human, but from another world that exists simultaneously with our own. Madison Ainley will serve as an executive producer.



Interestingly, this is not the first time that Affleck is tackling a book adaptation. His previous directorial, 'The Town', 'Argo' and 'Live By Night' were all based on novels. On the acting front, the actor will next star in 'Deep Water' opposite Ana de Armas, and Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel', co-starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. He will also reprise his role of Batman in the DC movie 'The Flash'.

Affleck has been roped in for a mystery role in Disney’s upcoming film on Houdini, America’s most acclaimed magician and escape artist who stunned the world with his magic tricks. Based on the novel, The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero, Disney’s film will chronicle the life and times of the illusionist who passed away in 1962 at the age of 52.



Not only this, in August, Affleck signed on to direct and produce 'The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood,' which gives an inside look at the making of the film noir classic “Chinatown” for Paramount. Affleck will adapt that book by Sam Wasson, as well as direct the film, producing alongside “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.