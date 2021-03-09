BAFTA 2021: 'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav gets nominated in the best actor category 

Newcomer Adarsh Gourav made heads turn with his powerful performance in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' earlier this year. Now the young star has earned a nomination in the best actor category at BAFTA 2021.



Considered the highest film awards in Britain, BAFTA announced its list of nominees for the 2021 ceremony on Tuesday. Read WION's review of 'The White Tiger' here.



Gourav has been nominated alongside some prominent names including Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen(Another Round), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

Here's the full list of nominations of 2021 BAFTAs.



Gourav played Balram in the film that was adapted from Arvind Adiga's award-winning book by the same name. A rags-to-riches story, 'The White Tiger' was directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who also co-produced the film) and Rajkummar Rao.

Bahrani also earned a nod in the best-adapted screenplay category for the same film.



The BAFTAs will take place on April 11.