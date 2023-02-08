Ashton Kutcher explains his awkward photos with Reese Witherspoon at the 'Your Place Or Mine' premiere
Story highlights
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon were called out by fans and the actor's wife Mila Kunis for looking terribly uncomfortable posing next to each other. Memes flooded the internet as photos of the two actors standing awkwardly next to each other went viral earlier this week.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon were called out by fans and the actor's wife Mila Kunis for looking terribly uncomfortable posing next to each other. Memes flooded the internet as photos of the two actors standing awkwardly next to each other went viral earlier this week.
Ashton Kutcher has addressed the viral photos of him and Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of 'You Place Or Mine'. Kutcher and Witherspoon were called out by fans and the actor's wife Mila Kunis for looking terribly uncomfortable posing next to each other. Memes flooded the internet as photos of the two actors standing awkwardly next to each other went viral earlier this week.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in Netflix's new rom-com 'Your Place or Mine' which is set for a February 10 release. The film narrates the story of two old friends who decide to swap homes. Things get complicated when one of them realises he has feeling for the other. Kutcher and Witherspoon are currently busy promoting the film and while they insist they got along well, the photos seem to be telling a different story.
Ashton Kutcher breaks his silence over his awkward photos
Now, Kuther, during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, said that regardless of what he does on the carpet, he can’t win.
“If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” he said. “Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, then the rumour is we don’t like each other.”
Kutcher recalled that his wife, actress Mila Kunis, even texted him and Witherspoon in a group chat and told them they have to "act like you like each other."
Another reason the That ’70s Show alum explained he looks awkward on carpets is that he’s hard of hearing and can only fully hear out of one year, so he’s never really sure who’s calling his name.
"I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here!'” Kutcher continued. “If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am, and I’m cool with that."
Witherspoon also mentioned Kunis calling them out and saying, “You guys look go awkward on the red carpet together."
“It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long,” Witherspoon said on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday.