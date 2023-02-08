Ashton Kutcher explains his awkward photos with Reese Witherspoon at the 'Your Place Or Mine' premiere

Ashton Kutcher has addressed the viral photos of him and Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of 'You Place Or Mine'. Kutcher and Witherspoon were called out by fans and the actor's wife Mila Kunis for looking terribly uncomfortable posing next to each other. Memes flooded the internet as photos of the two actors standing awkwardly next to each other went viral earlier this week.



Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in Netflix's new rom-com 'Your Place or Mine' which is set for a February 10 release. The film narrates the story of two old friends who decide to swap homes. Things get complicated when one of them realises he has feeling for the other. Kutcher and Witherspoon are currently busy promoting the film and while they insist they got along well, the photos seem to be telling a different story.



Ashton Kutcher breaks his silence over his awkward photos



Now, Kuther, during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, said that regardless of what he does on the carpet, he can’t win.



“If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” he said. “Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, then the rumour is we don’t like each other.”